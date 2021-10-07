Under the Texas law, doctors and others who help facilitate an abortion after cardiac activity is detected in the womb — typically around six weeks — can be sued by private citizens and are subsequently responsible for legal damages, the plaintiff’s legal fees and a $10,000 award for anyone who files a successful lawsuit. The law also states that those who enable such abortions can be retroactively sued up to four years after the procedure if an injunction is lifted. Pitman said that provision was “of questionable legality.” Yet many providers remain worried that they could be sued in the future.