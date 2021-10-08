Without a rush back to the office or significant changes to building use downtown, the BID report detailed how the dearth of office workers could have serious financial implications for small businesses and hotels. By the end of September, there were still 59 “temporarily closed” restaurants and stores in the Downtown BID, according to the report, and a retail vacancy rate that hovered above 20 percent. Employment downtown, which had been recovering since hotels and restaurants began to reopen last year, plateaued for the first time in August. And only 11 percent of D.C.'s hotel workers who lost their jobs during the pandemic have returned to work, according to the BID report, a striking difference from the 77 percent of hotel workers nationwide who have been rehired.