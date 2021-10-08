Grant said he was proud of his accomplishments over the past 17 years and plans to stay engaged with the city as a resident, though he said he didn’t necessarily agree with the council’s decision to remove him. He said he does not plan to seek reelection.
“The council made its decision, and it is what it is,” Grant told The Washington Post. “I hope they do what’s right for the city.”
The next election is scheduled for September 2024, but the city council will meet Monday to decide whether a special election should be held, City Clerk Dashaun Lanham wrote in an email. The council president will perform the mayoral duties until the vacancy is filled.
This is the first time an elected official has been removed under the absences provision of the charter.
“We thank Mayor Grant for his many years of service to the residents of our great city, and we wish him well in future endeavors,” a city news release said.
This isn’t the first time Grant has lost his seat. He’s attracted occasional controversy over his 17-year tenure as mayor of the town where NBA star Kevin Durant grew up. Most recently, the city council stripped him of his power in July 2020 following a sexual harassment complaint. Grant ran for mayor again despite the council’s action, regaining power when he was reelected to his fifth term in September with a vote of 414 to 375, according to unofficial city election results.
Before that, in 2014, the council ordered Grant to leave his city hall office because he had been yelling at employees. Instead, the mayor put up a tent outside and began calling himself “the mobile mayor.”
In 2016, to unseat council members he considered unsupportive, Grant put together a host of candidates to run against the incumbents. All but one of his preferred candidates won.
Grant also attracted a number of supporters and loyal fans over the years who liked his vision of bringing new technology and ambitious projects, such as a $100 million municipal center, to Seat Pleasant. His goal was to turn the small impoverished city into “a smart city of excellence.”
“Well, my time as Mayor has ended. It was a great pleasure serving our people,” Grant wrote on Twitter Thursday. “Thank you to the residents and citizens of Seat Pleasant for allowing me to serve. God bless you all.”