This isn’t the first time Grant has lost his seat. He’s attracted occasional controversy over his 17-year tenure as mayor of the town where NBA star Kevin Durant grew up. Most recently, the city council stripped him of his power in July 2020 following a sexual harassment complaint. Grant ran for mayor again despite the council’s action, regaining power when he was reelected to his fifth term in September with a vote of 414 to 375, according to unofficial city election results.