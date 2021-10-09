Ghost guns are a relatively new issue for police nationwide. The materials to make them are easily purchased online, with instructions on how to mill, drill and assemble the parts into a working firearm. The frame, or “80 percent lower,” part of the gun is made of polymer, and holes must drilled into the polymer to attach the barrel, trigger and firing mechanism. Fully constructed polymer framed guns, made by manufacturers such as Glock, are popular because they are much lighter than metal-based guns. That’s an advantage for people who must carry guns on their hips all day, such as police officers and members of the military. The top 10 pistols sold on Guns.com last year were all polymer-based, with the Glock 17 and Glock 19 models used by D.C. police topping the list.