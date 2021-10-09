Hours earlier, one person was killed and three others were injured when shots rang out about 8:14 p.m. at 17th Street and Independence Avenue SE, a residential neighborhood not far from Capitol Hill. Police said Giovanni Lovelace, 23, of Northeast was killed in the shooting. The other victims suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.
Earlier in the day, police said Lester Mangum, 33, of Southwest, was found shot to death about 3:23 p.m. Friday inside an unidentified establishment in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street SW.
Police also are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man whose body was discovered about 8 a.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Kansas Avenue NW, near the corner of Georgia Avenue and Upshur Street NW, Watson said.
Officers are also investigating a shooting that occurred about 11:24 p.m. in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road SE, police spokeswoman Makheta Watson said. She said the victim — who suffered multiple gunshot wounds — was conscious when emergency personnel arrived and was expected to survive.
The violence comes a little more than a week after Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and D.C. police Chief Robert J. Contee III announced a fall initiative targeting five neighborhoods around the city for heightened enforcement against gun crimes, using what they said was evidence-based data to focus on repeat violent offenders and those who will probably commit crimes with firearms.
The city typically conducts such initiatives in the summer, but this was the first time since 2019 the program was extended into the fall.
While city officials touted a sharp decrease in homicides inside targeted zones, Bowser and Contee acknowledged that killings have increased citywide. The District recorded at least 163 homicides as of Friday, up about 11 percent from the previous year, according to police. Homicides hit a 16-year high in 2020.
“We know that we are experiencing an unusual level of gun violence,” Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) told reporters at an Oct. 1 news conference in Columbia Heights. “We know that we will and can do more at a local level to get guns off our streets and hold people accountable when they bring violence into our neighborhoods.”
Rising violent crime in D.C. and elsewhere has been blamed on a variety of factors, including pandemic-related disruptions, distrust between communities and police, and less proactive law enforcement following a year of protests over police brutality. Easy access to firearms in the District, even with some of the strictest gun control laws in the nation, has also been a factor, officials say.
After a high-profile shooting on busy 14th Street NW this summer, Contee suggested that more needs to be done to hold people accountable for gun crimes.
“The reality has to be when we do catch up to the people who did that, how are we holding that person accountable?” Contee said at the time. “Is that person back out in our community?”
During the news conference in Columbia Heights, Contee spoke to the difficulty combating gun crimes without swift follow-through from prosecutors. For example, he acknowledged that when District police stop a vehicle carrying several occupants and an illegal firearm, the gun is seized and taken off the street, but the person might go free because it’s not always clear who should be charged.
Contee said the U.S. attorney’s office has asked police to use DNA to make a connection, a process that can take weeks.
“We recovered a lot of guns,” Contee said, referring a targeted enforcement zones this year. “So the question then comes down to accountability: How are we holding these individuals accountable once the Metropolitan Police Department takes them into custody?”
Bill Miller, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office, declined to comment on Contee’s remarks. In a statement Saturday, his office noted multiple initiatives to combat firearms trafficking, illegal firearms possession and violent crime, including cases that have resulted in guilty verdicts or guilty pleas in recent weeks.
“In addition to more than 20 felon-in-possession cases filed this year in U.S. District Court, numerous defendants have been charged with a similar offense in Superior Court,” the statement says. “In the first half of 2021 alone, the office filed 112 felon-in-possession cases in Superior Court. Another 45 cases from that time period remain under investigation.”