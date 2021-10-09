Batson faces two counts of first-degree murder, among other charges, and was being held without bond. It could not be immediately determined Saturday if Batson has an attorney.
Police said Saturday that Batson had argued with Evans earlier this month about a violation notice and confronted her Friday morning. He admitted going back to his apartment to get a gun and to shooting both women, police said.
The shooting prompted an evacuation of the Capitol Heights complex in the 500 block of Suffolk Avenue. A nearby elementary school was briefly locked down as a precaution while police searched the area.
The Capitol Heights Police Department initially responded to a call about a disturbance at the Gateway Village shortly after 9 a.m., then found two victims with gunshot wounds on the first floor. Evans and Boateng were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Batson was found in a hallway on the third floor and was taken into custody without incident shortly before 10 a.m. A gun was found in the hallway, police said. Prince George’s County police investigate homicides in the town of Capitol Heights.
National Church Residences, which owns Gateway Village, announced a memorial fund for the victim’s families on their website.
The shootings happened the same week the county passed a grim milestone of 100 homicide victims this year, exceeding last year’s total and mirroring increases of violent crime nationally.