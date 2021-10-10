“It’s so important to remember that we had an affordable housing crisis prior to the pandemic. Half of all renters [in Montgomery County] are paying more than 30 percent of their income in rent,” Harris said. “Sometimes we’ll see [rental assistance] applications come in with arrears are just too great and they’re not going to be able to afford where they live anymore, so we have tried to use the emergency rental assistance funds to help with relocation, but it’s harder and harder to find even moderately affordable places to live.”