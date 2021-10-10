Police received multiple calls around 2:20 a.m. about a person breaking into vehicles, Assistant Chief Andre Wright said during a briefing at the scene. Upon arriving at the scene in response to the calls, an officer found a man inside a vehicle with a firearm, Wright said.
“That officer gave multiple commands for this individual to show his hands and to exit the vehicle. The officer then observed the individual with a firearm in his hand and subsequently discharged his firearm, striking the individual in the lower body,” Wright said.
Police said they are in the early stages of the investigation and will review body-camera footage and interview witnesses.
This is the second shooting in less than a week involving a police officer. On Tuesday, police shot and critically wounded a man who fired a paintball gun at them in a confrontation at a house in Northeast Washington, police said.