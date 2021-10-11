After word of the internal investigation into Freitag first reached prosecutors in September 2019, they dismissed 21 pending cases, including one in which a man was charged with felony assault on Freitag. But prosecutors counted about 400 convictions in cases brought by Freitag during his three years as a patrol officer, mostly traffic and misdemeanors, and said in April they would move to vacate all of those convictions. The process to do so is convoluted, however, and none have been vacated yet. Wilson was the only defendant still incarcerated as a result of a Freitag case when he was released.