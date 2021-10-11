Lane said he is disappointed by the council’s incremental approach to issues such as poverty and violence and would enact more-sweeping programs such as $1,000 monthly stipends for poor residents and child-care benefits for all parents of infants and toddlers.
And Fleming says he has been troubled by what he sees as Bonds’s “unpredictable” stances on policy issues.
Bonds, who has filed paperwork to run for reelection, did not respond to a request for comment. She has held citywide office for nearly a decade and comfortably beat two primary challengers the last time she ran for reelection.
“Frankly, Ms. Bonds just has not been as effective on the issues that she’s supposed to be responsible for on the council, particularly housing,” Fleming said. He said he thinks Bonds, as chair of the council’s housing committee, should exert more oversight of the city’s massive Housing Production Trust Fund, which was recently the subject of an inspection that found it misused funds. Fleming helped write a bill that would have expanded rent control to many more D.C. units and criticized Bonds for not supporting the idea.
Raised in Ward 8, Fleming left the District for a string of educational pursuits: college at Morehouse, law school at the University of California at Berkeley, a graduate program in public policy at Harvard. He’s currently pursuing a doctorate at the University of Pennsylvania.
But his mind never strayed far from politics back home — as a 25-year-old in 2010, then using the last name Bennett-Fleming, he ran an unsuccessful campaign for shadow representative, D.C.'s unpaid congressman-in-waiting who is elected to advocate for statehood but not allowed on the floor of the House. Two years later, he ran again and won.
In his term as the shadow representative, he said, he had hundreds of meetings with legislators and their staffers, talking up the cause of D.C. statehood. He said he believes those conversations contributed directly to the historic vote last year in which the House, for the first time, approved a bill to make D.C. a state. (It has yet to advance in the Senate.)
Working in White’s council office since 2015, Fleming boasts of the legislation passed by the council that he says he wrote — last year’s provision that lowered the threshold for the estate tax in the District; a bill that restricted the practice of suspending residents’ driver’s licenses because of unpaid debts; a measure that banned D.C.'s police department from hiring officers accused of serious misconduct while working for other police forces.
Sometimes he talks as if he is already a council member, starting sentences with the words, “I passed legislation.” But, he added, “there’s a limit what you can do as number two, behind the scenes.”
Among his goals if he is elected: expanding the city’s Summer Youth Employment Program to include job opportunities year-round, and investing in other extracurricular programming so every teen has an activity to participate in when school lets out, an idea he calls “universal afterschool.”
Lane, who like Fleming lives in Ward 7, is working on sweeping legislative plans as he prepares to file paperwork to run. “The resources are there for us to be the first city to get rid of poverty,” he said. “We have the resources. What we don’t have is the plan. We sometimes lack the will.”
Quoting from Martin Luther King Jr. and Aristotle as he described his multistep program, Lane said he would propose monthly checks to help bring residents out of poverty, starting with people who are unemployed, homeless, or seniors on fixed incomes, and eventually expanding to all households below the poverty line or even middle-class families.
The money to pay for these benefits would come from higher taxes on the wealthy — Lane said the council’s recent tax increase on people earning more than $250,000 should instead have focused on those earning more than $1 million annually who could afford an even steeper rate than what the council passed this summer — and from new taxes he proposes on property development. He said the city could also boost revenue by addressing a longtime failure and fully taxing vacant and blighted properties.
Lane has run community organizations in the District for decades. As founder of the Health Alliance Network in 2014 and more recently co-founder of the Black Coalition Against Covid, Lane has spent years tracking the council’s actions on health care, communicating important information to residents east of the Anacostia and lobbying the council for changes.
This year, Lane spent months trying to explain to his community the tense negotiations between the mayor and council over the fate of the city’s Medicaid managed-care program; thousands of Medicaid beneficiaries worried that the fight over contracts with insurers could prevent them from going to their doctors.
Lane organized a protest over the issue, and when the council resolved it last week by awarding three nine-month contracts, he criticized the decision. “The council seems very content with not taking on these huge intractable problems, and health care is one of them,” he said. “What we just went through with the Medicaid managed-care organization contracts, it was one of them. They kicked the can down the road instead of actions solving the problem.”
Seven of the council’s 13 members have terms that expire in 2022. When Bonds last ran in a primary, in 2018, she won 52 percent of the vote, with candidates Jeremiah Lowery and Marcus Goodwin splitting the remaining votes almost equally. At the time, Bonds, who lives in Northwest, found her strongest support in Wards 7 and 8, the wards east of the river where Fleming and Lane both live and work.