“Frankly, Ms. Bonds just has not been as effective on the issues that she’s supposed to be responsible for on the council, particularly housing,” Fleming said. He said he thinks Bonds, as chair of the council’s housing committee, should exert more oversight of the city’s massive Housing Production Trust Fund, which was recently the subject of an inspection that found it misused funds. Fleming helped write a bill that would have expanded rent control to many more D.C. units and criticized Bonds for not supporting the idea.