“Biden claimed to be a climate leader during his campaign, and he made promises to steer our nation into a just and renewable transition,” Sapa Win said. “I want to go to D.C. and be like, ‘Hey, if you’re claiming to be a leader for our climate crisis, to come up with solutions to our issues here, then you need to start living up to your word.’ … It’s not a secret that Indigenous people have been against extractive industries since colonizers stepped foot here.”