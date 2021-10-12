He sparred with a newly elected Bowser just months into his tenure, when Racine accused her of attempting to dilute his office’s power by trying to consolidate some legal responsibilities with attorneys on her staff. Since then, he has worked within the confines of his office’s unique limitations (because D.C. is not a state, adult felony prosecutions in the District are handled by the U.S. attorney’s office) to revise D.C.’s juvenile justice system, exploring alternatives to prosecution, such as mediation, that focus more on treating the underlying trauma that can lead to crimes.