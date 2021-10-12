After a day of drinking, Eric Sopp, 48, argued loudly with his mother and then stormed out of their house in the Parkton area on Nov. 26, 2019. His mother, Catherine Sopp, called 911 to report that her son was driving drunk and could be a danger to others. A recording of her call shows she told the call-taker that he had threatened to kill himself with an ice pick, but had not taken it with him.
Not long after, Officer Gregory A. Page, 48, spotted Sopp’s red Toyota Camry in a shopping center parking lot, followed him onto I-83 and signaled for him to pull over. Page’s body camera captured the rest.
Page exited his cruiser with his gun drawn, approaching on the passenger side and yelling at Sopp to put the car in park and place his hands on the dash. “No!” Sopp shouted back. Then Sopp can be heard saying he was getting out of the car. The officer told him not to get out, then moved to the driver’s side. As Sopp stood up, Page fired eight shots, killing the unarmed Sopp. A second officer on the scene did not shoot.
“As a result of not being trained properly and using the force he did,” Sopp’s mother, Catherine Sopp, said in an interview Tuesday, “he murdered my son and the father of two children. We all continue to grieve Eric. Eric is irreplaceable. No amount of settlement will ever replace him. … All this has caused my family much grief and stress, and cost me my health.”
Officials with the Baltimore County police and the county attorney’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
In August, Baltimore County paid $3 million to settle the lawsuit filed by the family of Korryn Gaines, who was killed by tactical officers after a standoff in 2016 which Gaines partially streamed live on Facebook. Gaines, whose 5-year-old son was in her lap, was holding a shotgun. The boy was wounded by police but survived. A jury initially awarded Gaines’s family $37 million after a wrongful-death civil trial in 2018, which was first overturned, then reinstated by an appeals court.
The federal civil rights and wrongful death suit filed by Sopp’s family last year noted that Baltimore County police shot and killed two other men in mental crisis in 2019: Scott William Robertson, who had a gun and was fatally shot after failing to comply with officers’ commands, and Emanuel Oates, shot while carrying a machete after police chased him into a grocery.
“The problem with Baltimore County,” said Chelsea J. Crawford, one of the Sopp family’s lawyers, “is that the ways police interact with people in emotional distress or mental health crisis has got to change. Eric was one of a long line of people in Baltimore County that ended up dead after interaction with Baltimore County police. They need to strengthen their crisis intervention programs. Only through that investment will we see meaningful change.”
Eric Sopp grew up in northern Maryland as the youngest of three boys, and graduated from Hereford High School and the University of Maryland. He became a high school math teacher but also developed alcoholism, his mother said, and in the years before his death had begun working as an addiction counselor, trying to help others through his own experience. He was divorced with two children.
But he had not overcome his own problems, and had been on an extended drinking binge in late November 2019, his mother said, so she hid his car keys. But on the night of Nov. 26, Eric Sopp demanded the keys and became angry with his mother, smashing a portable phone and placing an ice pick to his neck, threatening to commit suicide, his mother said.
She said he tossed the ice pick back into a drawer as she reluctantly gave him the car keys. As he drove off, she dialed 911 and told the call-taker her son was driving drunk and could cause an accident. She also said he no longer had the ice pick.
“When I called 911,” Catherine Sopp said, “I thought he would receive help. Instead it cost him his life. And I feel this was due to the lack of proper training in how to approach and treat people in crisis.”
After Eric Sopp pulled over on I-83, officers Page and Raymond Wheeler approached his car, with Page yelling commands at Sopp and Sopp seeming to resist. When Sopp got out of the car despite the officers ordering him not to, Page quickly shot him dead.
“In no way, shape or form was Eric a threat to anyone at that point,” family attorney Andrew D. Freeman said. He said officers had been alerted that Sopp was suicidal and should have waited for “someone trained to deal with it from mobile crisis. Instead, Officer Page pulled his gun out, was shouting at Eric, and killed Eric in less than a minute. Completely avoidable, but something all of us hope Baltimore County will learn a lesson from and behave differently in the future.”
Baltimore County prosecutors did not see a legal problem with the killing. Deputy State’s Attorney Robin S. Coffin ruled on Dec. 16, 2019, three weeks after the shooting, that Sopp’s “erratic behavior, his charge out of the car and knowing that the suspect was suicidal placed Officer Page in a highly dangerous situation. The shooting of Eric Sopp was tragic, but justified under these circumstances.”
Page was returned to duty and remains on the force, Catherine Sopp’s lawyers said. “I don’t think Officer Page was punished in any way,” Catherine Sopp said. “I just think he’s gotten away scot free. He’s still out there and in my eyes he’s a threat.”
Page did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
The settlement will be divided equally between Catherine Sopp and Eric Sopp’s two children, the family’s lawyers said.
“It doesn’t appear Officer Page had any crisis intervention training,” Crawford said, “or the other officer out there, Raymond Wheeler. That in and of itself is a problem, that there are officers who are responding to individuals who are known to be in distress without training. When the dispatcher learned that he was suicidal and in mental health distress, mobile crisis should have been sent to the scene before Officer Page attempted to deal with him.”