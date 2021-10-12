Page exited his cruiser with his gun drawn, approaching on the passenger side and yelling at Sopp to put the car in park and place his hands on the dash. “No!” Sopp shouted back. Then Sopp can be heard saying he was getting out of the car. The officer told him not to get out, then moved to the driver’s side. As Sopp stood up, Page fired eight shots, killing the unarmed Sopp. A second officer on the scene did not shoot.