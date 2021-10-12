“We take seriously threats and intimidation, and this charge makes clear that such conduct will be prosecuted federally,” U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron said in a news release.
On July 12, the indictment alleges, Harris used his cellphone to send a threat to a Maryland doctor, identified only as “Dr. L.W.”
“Never going to take your wonder drug...” the alleged message read, according to the indictment. “I’m a 5th generation U.S. Army Veteran and a sniper... I can’t wait for the shooting to start... I hope you are ready.”
Harris’s communication also included derogatory language related to the doctor’s ethnic background, the indictment alleges.
There was no attorney listed for Harris in court records.
Harris faces an initial court appearance in Texas and will later face an expected initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, according to prosecutors. If found guilty, the charge carries up to five years in federal prison, prosecutors said.