“I’m willing to take that step back," said Councilman John Taylor Chapman, an educator who had initially voted to defund the $800,000 SRO initiative. “We know this program is no a silver bullet, but we have to do something here tonight."
The vote capped off a tense, six-hour-long meeting occasionally punctured by interruptions from parents and others in the audience, where several council members questioned the city’s top school and police officials about the incidents and Alexandria City Public Schools’ efforts to respond.
Much of the exchange waded into thorny questions of race, policing and safety, as Superintendent Gregory C. Hutchings Jr. and school board Chair Meagan L. Alderton insisted that school resource officers were necessary to prevent and respond to such incidents, including one in which a student brought a loaded gun to school.
“It has been proven in this short amount of time that we really do need our school resource officers,” Hutchings told the board, saying that Alexandria does not necessarily fit into a “national narrative” about policing and rising crime rates.
Mayor Justin Wilson (D) — a normally unflappable presiding voice who voted to keep the SRO program — called the discussion a “disaster,” saying the questioning of Alderton and Hutchings was “the biggest waste of time” he had witnessed in his more than 10 years on the body.
“I’m sorry we had to do this, quite honestly,” he said, at one point raising his voice and banging on the dais in frustration. “This has been a horrific process from the beginning.”