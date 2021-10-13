There isn’t a standardized system in the United States for collecting large swaths of health information, experts note. The CDC takes in vaccination data from states, hospitals, pharmacies, federal agencies and other providers, all of which have their own ways of recording critical information such as number of doses and residency of the person being vaccinated. Reporting and recording errors can sometimes skew data, the CDC says, though there’s no evidence that’s occurred in Montgomery. In early October, North Carolina said vaccination rates in dozens of counties had to be changed because the CDC had mistakenly provided vaccination records based on where they were administered instead of who received them.