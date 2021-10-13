Bowser has not yet announced her plans, but this time around, White decided to step up himself to try to ensure that she doesn’t sail to a third term without a fight in the Democratic primary, which effectively decides the general election in this overwhelmingly blue city. D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D), who was widely considered to be among the most credible potential candidates for mayor, told The Post this week that he would not seek elected office in 2022. When asked about potential mayoral candidates, Racine said he would probably support White in a bid. “I have high regard for Council member White’s talent, capacity, integrity and commitment to public service, in particular in focusing on our most vulnerable residents,” Racine said.