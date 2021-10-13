He has also occasionally echoed the language of conspiracy theorists who cast doubt on the safety of vaccines. He was the only member to vote against a coronavirus vaccination requirement for the council and its staff, saying that he opposes “the government mandating what people do with their bodies.” He was also the most vocal opponent of a law passed last year to allow teenagers to consent to routine childhood vaccinations on their own without parental approval if a doctor deems them competent to make the choice for themselves, asserting parents had a right to direct the care of their children.