On Oct. 8, about 6:30 p.m., a gunman stood out of a vehicle’s sunroof and fired toward a row of businesses as the car drove past in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike, the video shows. The car was last seen going toward Brooks Drive after the shooting, police said.
The girl was shot while waiting for food inside a restaurant, detectives said. She was critically wounded and remained hospitalized. Detectives said they do not believe the girl was the target of the shooting.
Police described the vehicle as “possibly an Infiniti” and as “a dark-colored, four-door sedan with tinted windows and chrome window trim and door handles.”
The department is offering a maximum reward of $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the case.