“I didn’t know how many days or weeks that would be,” said Finerty, a deputy executive secretary at the State Department, who was charged with overseeing the massive operation to process the evacuees at the event space in Chantilly.
For the nearly five weeks, Finerty was one of about 400 State Department employees who, with the aid of about 300 volunteers, turned the roughly 100,000-square-foot Expo Center into a temporary shelter for Afghans suddenly forced to flee their country. Federal officials estimate they brought roughly 45,500 evacuees there.
The operation paused on Sept. 11 because of a measles outbreak and didn’t resume before Sept. 22, when its lease ran out. But the State Department commemorated its end Wednesday during a nearly 60-minute event at its headquarters. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told dozens of audience members that the efforts were "nothing short of extraordinary.”
“It’s my job to be accountable for what I got wrong, but I want to tell the world what you did right,” Blinken said.
At the event, State Department staff stood up at a microphone in the crowd to share stories of what it was like running the facility. Most of them talked about watching families reunite, sorting through at-times complex language barriers and witnessing the collective sense of relief among the Afghan families. Finerty moderated the event.
Nearly half of the people who came through the Dulles Expo Center were children, Finerty said in an interview. U.S. officials had to work through issues like finding evacuees’ luggage that had been lost during the flight to the United States and, in some cases, getting pregnant women to hospitals to deliver their babies. The needs changed each day, as families left the facility and new families came in from overseas. Each group had, on average, six people, with the biggest being a family of 25.
Most federal officials and volunteers started working at Dulles Expo Center on Aug. 21. Leaders set out to get Afghan families processed through the makeshift facility within 24 hours, before sending them to another military base where they would spend potentially months. About 1,500 to 1,700 Afghan families came through the facility each day, said Brig. Gen. Michael Lalor, who oversaw ground transportation to and from the expo center.
Rebecca White, a senior policy adviser at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and Bob Leavitt, the chief human capital officer at USAID, initially processed families in a parking lot at Dulles International Airport. At 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 22, they moved to the expo center and began processing families there, they said in an interview. There were crates of cots that still had to be set up when they walked in.
“What turned out to be literally a parking lot operation quickly morphed and transformed into what became this little city at Dulles Expo Center,” Leavitt said.
About 300 volunteers from USAID signed up to support processing families at Dulles. Both Leavitt and White worked 16-20 hours each day for the first week, sometimes sleeping in their car for an hour because they were worried they were too tired to drive home or to a hotel. It wasn’t until after the first week that they had the time to start implementing and organizing eight-hour shifts.
The operation was something that, typically, both Leavitt and White would see in their work outside of the United States and not so close to home, they said.
“It was as if a complex crisis was transported to our backyard,” Leavitt said.
The pace moved rapidly for the next three weeks, up until Sept. 11 — when the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention paused the operation due to a measles outbreak. (Evacuees were screened for covid-19 before arriving in the U.S., but many had not received vaccinations for measles and other once-common infectious diseases.) Finerty and many of the volunteers left the Dulles Expo Center at that point, as federal agencies stepped in to administer the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine to Afghan families.
Last week, the federal government resumed flights for Afghan evacuees from overseas military bases into the United States, but instead of coming through Northern Virginia, the flights are being directed into Philadelphia, according to U.S. officials. The Expo Center announced it resumed normal events on Sept. 27.
Over the next several months, many of the refugees are working on getting settled in the United States with the help of federally funded resettlement agencies and smaller, local nonprofits. At Dulles, Finerty said she was touched by the amount of people who stepped forward to volunteer and make the operation happen so quickly.
“I’m really hopeful that that’s a precursor because there will be hundreds of communities around the U.S. that will be fortunate enough to be able to meet these Afghans, and Afghans will call these places home," Finerty said.