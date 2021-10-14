Tressa Finerty had spent hours opening up medical cots at the Dulles Expo Center. It was the first day that flights of evacuees began arriving in the United States after the Taliban seized Kabul, and families were walking through the door as she was working. It wasn’t until the early hours of the next morning that she was able to sit down on one of the cots, look at the room around and try to take in the scale of the task before her. At that time, she had no idea how many more Afghans would be coming.