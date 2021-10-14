Baby Alcatraz and the Aurelions at the Black Cat: Ask Alyssa Bell what her new band, Baby Alcatraz and the Aurelions, sounds like and she’ll explain that the band isn’t exactly new, and that it sounds something like “a muscle car engine” — more precisely, a motor that took roughly a decade to build, but one that was ultimately shaped through intuition and improvisation, the same way a DJ might organize a deep night of dancing on the fly. First, the DJ part. Most people in the local nightlife have known Bell by her DJ name, Baby Alcatraz, ever since she started spinning vintage soul records at the Velvet Lounge a dozen-odd years back. Okay, next up, the roughly-a-decade part. The Aurelions? It’s just one guy, Bell’s husband Mark Cisneros, a scene fixture who’s played in more than a few fabulous D.C. bands over the years: Hammered Hulls, Des Demonas, Kid Congo Powers and the Monkey Birds, and more. According to Bell, the duo have been jamming together since forever, mostly to generate material for Cisneros’s groups, but still stashing the oddest riffs and rhythms for themselves. “Some stuff has gone into Hammered Hulls, some stuff has gone to Kid Congo,” Bell says, “but the weirder stuff we kept close to tease out and let it be as weird as it wants to be.” Opening for Shannon and the Clams. 7:30 p.m. $20.