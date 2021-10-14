Protesters said they wanted to speak with Deb Haaland, the secretary of the Interior Department and the first Native American to hold the position.
The Department of the Interior did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Thursday was the fourth day of climate protests as part of the People vs Fossil Fuels demonstrations in the nation’s capital. Activists are demanding that President Biden stop approving fossil fuel projects and declare a national climate emergency. Each morning this week, hundreds of protesters have descended upon Lafayette Square to protest in front of the White House.
Those outside the Department of the Interior on Thursday chanted “death to the black snake,” a reference to Line 3, a tar-sands oil pipeline expansion project from Canada across northern Minnesota and into Wisconsin. Opponents say this pipeline violated treaty-protected tribal land, but they lost court challenges. Biden did not act to cancel the federal permit that allowed the pipeline and oil began flowing through it on Oct. 1.
The protesters inside the building included Indigenous activists who have been leading the week’s protests. The Indigenous Environmental Network issued a statement Thursday stating they had “occupied the Bureau of Indian Affairs,” which is an agency within the Interior Department.
“Politicians do not take care of us. Presidents will break their promises but Mother Earth has always given us what we need to thrive,” the statement said. “We will not back down until our natural balance is restored.”
Roy Duran, 36 of Pittsburgh, and Rah Marreel-Alley, 33, of Denver, were both part of the crowd of climate protesters attempting to enter the building and said they were injured by police.
Duran said an officer grabbed him by the neck in a chokehold while hitting other protesters with his free hand. Police also Tasered protesters, including Marreel-Alley, they said.
“The escalation was way out of proportion,” Marreel-Alley said. “We don’t have weapons and we have a history of nonviolence. We have asked for these conversations. Indigenous people are not heard and we have a right to go where our leadership can be heard.”
Ernest “Joey” Oppegaard-Peltier, one protester outside the Interior Department, said his sister was inside the building and wanted to speak with Haaland.
Oppegaard-Peltier, who is running to represent Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District, also criticized Line 3 and Biden’s actions on climate so far.
“Biden pledged that he would reduce the carbon intake and reduce the fossil fuel extraction in our interior, in which he has yet to do so,” Oppegaard-Peltier said.