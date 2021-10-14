Earlier this month, the Treasury asked state and local governments that have been unable to allocate at least 65 percent of the Emergency Rental Assistance funds by the end of the last fiscal year to submit a plan outlining steps they intend to take to get more money into the pockets of struggling renters and landlords. If they don’t appear to be on track to have at least 30 percent of that money allocated, officials said, the excess funding may be on the chopping block.