Earlier this month, Treasury asked state and local governments that have been unable to allocate at least 65 percent of the federal funds by the end of the last fiscal year to submit a plan outlining steps they intend to take to get more money into the pockets of struggling renters and landlords. If they don’t appear to be on track to have at least 30 percent of that money allocated, officials said, the excess funding may be on the chopping block.
As of this week, the District has spent more than 77 percent of its federal allotment on rent and utility assistance through a program known as Stay DC. Just about $11.3 million remains, the mayor’s office said.
D.C. officials estimate that the “burn rate” of money allocated each week to landlords and renters who have been financially affected by the pandemic is around $10 million.
District officials said they anticipate that the deadline announcement may accelerate the rate of applications — the number of which picked up after the national eviction moratorium was struck down in August.
More than half a billion dollars went to keeping D.C. area renters in their homes ahead of federal deadline
D.C. received $200 million from Treasury late last year as part of its effort to head off a national eviction crisis by directing states and large municipalities to offer rent relief to families adversely affected by the deadly coronavirus pandemic. The District also directed about $152 million from its American Rescue Plan award into the Stay DC program, bringing the fund’s total to $352 million. As of Thursday, officials announced, more than 95 percent had been obligated.
Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced that she would be applying expeditiously for increased funding from the Treasury Department, which has long said it would collect and redistribute unspent funds to areas of the country that have documented high need and efficient spending.
“We know this important federal resource has kept Washingtonians housed and made our city safer during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bowser said in a statement. “We thank the Biden administration for their commitment to what we know to be true in Washington, D.C., that housing is a right, and urge Treasury to expedite reallocation of excess ERA funds.”
The District is planning to host two more in-person events over the next week in which tenants can meet with officials and work through the application for Stay DC, officials said. Residents who get their applications in by the Oct. 27 deadline will be eligible for back rent and overdue utility payments for up to 15 months.
Since the Stay DC program launched in April, the District has aided more than 23,000 households with rent and utility repayments. Although the District has accepted applications for rent relief from residents making 80 percent or less of the median annual family income — which in D.C. is $82,300 for a family of four — officials said the overwhelming majority of Stay DC money has gone to families making far less.
According to the mayor’s office, 83 percent of those who received Stay DC rental assistance were families with incomes below 30 percent of the median annual family income — about $38,700 for a family of four — and about 14 percent were in the range of 50 percent of the median annual family income, or $64,500 for a family of four.
“Every day at DHS we are engaging with residents who are suffering the economic effects of the covid-19 pandemic” said Laura Zeilinger, director of the D.C. Department of Human Services. “It is essential to provide the financial support needed for people to stay in their homes. Housing is foundational to economic recovery at the family and community levels.”
New federal guidance issued last week indicated that Treasury may be looking to keep the money collected from underperforming jurisdictions in the same geographic region — perhaps moving money from a state struggling to get cash into the hands of renters into a county in that state where demand has been high and funds have been flowing.
It’s unclear how that guidance may conflict with the District’s request to be on the receiving end of the Treasury’s reallocation effort, but D.C. officials have said they should not be penalized for getting the money out faster than other jurisdictions.
D.C., which is treated like a state in the federal aid distribution, is second only to New Jersey in the percent of its allocation spent, according to federal data. It also leads the region in relief distribution, which as of the beginning of October had spent roughly 60 percent of the more than $1.1 billion that the federal government allocated to the District, Maryland and Virginia and a handful of the states’ largest counties.
Officials said the mayor will submit a formal application to Treasury for additional funding on Friday.