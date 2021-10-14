The Department of Natural Resources (DNR), which is responsible for enforcing fish and wildlife laws, will investigate the zebra’s death.
County animal services officials initially said in late August that three zebras had escaped, then later updated the total number to five. Officials said the zebras were traveling in a pack of three and a pack of two.
It was not immediately clear how officials discovered that just three, not five, of the animals had escaped the herd, when the county learned of the death and how long ago the zebra died. Lowe did not immediately respond to further inquiries from The Post.
Officials said caretakers of the zebras have been working to catch the animals since Aug. 31, when they escaped from an 80-acre farm off Duley Station Road in Upper Marlboro.
The escaped zebras are part of a herd of about 30 other zebras, according to officials with the Prince George’s County animal welfare agency.
The caretakers have been placing feed and hay in an area near the farm to try to lure the zebras and corral them. They’ve spotted them on wildlife cameras, grazing and feeding in the early morning hours. The county’s animal welfare chief has repeatedly said they’re close to getting them but warned it will take time.
The county said in its latest statement that the owner and caretaker of the zebras are feeding two of the herd’s animals in a corral to “help draw the loose zebras back into the herd and eliminate any other potential risk.”
Lowe said the county has been in daily communication with the state Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the zebra’s owners and caretaker to monitor the situation.