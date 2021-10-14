The Maryland Natural Resources Police, which enforce fish and wildlife laws regulated by the state Department of Natural Resources, will investigate the zebra’s death. Officials from the agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
County animal services officials initially said in late August that three zebras had escaped, then about a week later updated the total number to five. Officials said the zebras were traveling in a pack of three and a pack of two.
It was not clear how officials discovered that just three, not five, of the animals had escaped the herd, when the county learned of the death and how long ago the zebra died. Lowe did not immediately respond to further inquiries from The Post.
Officials said caretakers of the zebras have been working to catch the animals since Aug. 31, when they escaped from an 80-acre farm off Duley Station Road in Upper Marlboro. The loose zebras are part of a herd of about 30 other zebras, according to officials with the Prince George’s County animal welfare agency.
The exotic animal farm is owned by Jerry Holly, who has not returned many requests for comment in the weeks since the zebras escaped. Holly did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.
The Prince George’s community has rallied around the zebras, with parents packing their children into the car to try to spot the striped creatures and a TV reporter donning safari gear. Someone created a Twitter account meant to impersonate the zebras.
Many of the zebra sightings have occurred in neighborhoods near Duley Station Road or adjacent Croom Road. At Holly’s farm, past fences with “Private Property” signs, lies a yellow house, a white barn and vast fields.
In the most distant pasture from the entrance of the farm, a reporter with binoculars observed three corralled zebras grazing Tuesday evening.
The caretakers have been placing feed and hay in an area near the farm to try to lure the zebras and corral them. They’ve spotted them on wildlife cameras, grazing and feeding in the early morning hours. The county’s animal welfare chief has repeatedly said they’re close to capturing them — but warned it will take time.
The county said in its statement Thursday that the zebra caretakers are feeding two of the herd’s animals in a corral to “help draw the loose zebras back into the herd and eliminate any other potential risk.”
Lowe said the county has been in daily communication with the state Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the zebra’s owners and caretaker to monitor the situation.