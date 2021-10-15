In addition to the probe by SNA International, city officials asked Crispino about an Office of the Inspector General of D.C. investigation into DFS’s quality-management system, which was first reported by WTOP. Specifically, Allen said at the oversight roundtable, the investigation pertains to an alleged policy that redacts the names of employees from documents that track their mistakes or issues in forensic analysis — making it difficult for attorneys to call on those analysts to testify about their errors.