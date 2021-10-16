“I was horrified to learn of the senseless shooting of young My’onna,” Bonds said in a statement to The Post. “The alleged careless lack of compassion and assistance to the victim by Mr. Ford is hurtful and irrational. Nobody should ever be given lenient treatment under our local criminal justice system for wanton neglect of a wounded or dying child. I agreed with my Council colleagues in 2018 that we needed to raise the age for adult felony prosecutions in most cases because so many younger offenders are not fully intellectually developed at the time of their offense. However, this case has exposed a significant loophole that warrants Council review and action. I am committed to learning more from Chief Contee, others in the D.C. criminal justice community, and especially our mental health practitioners about this situation.”