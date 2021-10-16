By Laura MecklerYesterday at 7:00 p.m. EDTBy Laura MecklerYesterday at 7:00 p.m. EDTShare this storyAn officer at the D.C. jail was transported to the hospital Saturday after being struck by an inmate, a spokeswoman said.The officer’s injuries were “minor and non-life-threatening,” the spokeswoman said. Both the inmate and the officer were male, but few other details were immediately available.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightThe incident occurred at about 10:09 a.m. at the Central Detention Facility in the 1900 block of D Street SE. The incident is under investigation.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...