An officer at the D.C. jail was transported to the hospital Saturday after being struck by an inmate, a spokeswoman said.

The officer’s injuries were “minor and non-life-threatening,” the spokeswoman said. Both the inmate and the officer were male, but few other details were immediately available.

The incident occurred at about 10:09 a.m. at the Central Detention Facility in the 1900 block of D Street SE. The incident is under investigation.