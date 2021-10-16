Police tape do not cross. Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. (iStock)By Laura MecklerToday at 10:58 a.m. EDTBy Laura MecklerToday at 10:58 a.m. EDTShare this storyPrince George’s County police are investigating a fatal collision early Saturday involving a pedestrian, officials said.The collision took place in the 7900 block of Woodyard Road. At about 2 a.m. Saturday, officers discovered an unresponsive adult laying in the roadway. This person was pronounced dead on the scene.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightThe driver of the vehicle that struck the person remained on the scene and was cooperating with investigators, police said. The roadway was closed for a time, but has since reopened.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...