The previous campaign finance report, which detailed spending for July and August, had Youngkin leading in contributions with $15.7 million, compared with McAuliffe’s $11.5 million. Youngkin, a former private-equity executive, reported loaning his campaign $4.5 million during the summer. In the latest filing, Youngkin reported no new personal loans to his campaign. The political action arm of the Republican Governors Association continued to be his top donor, contributing $1.5 million in September.