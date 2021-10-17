A 35-year-old man was in critical condition on Sunday after police found him wounded in a Silver Spring block that detectives believe was repeatedly sprayed with gunfire this weekend.

Montgomery County detectives are looking for people who shot up the 8300 block of Fenton Street early Saturday and Sunday. Police responded to the block about 3:30 a.m. Sunday after reports of multiple gunshots. They found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival and treated him at the scene until paramedics could arrive and take him to a hospital. Police said the man is from Silver Spring.

On Saturday about 3:30 p.m., police responded to the same block on reports of gunshots. They found several homes, businesses and vehicles with bullet holes, police said. No one was found injured at the scene, they said.

Detectives said they believe the shootings are related. They said they have asked residents and business owners in the neighborhood to review their surveillance camera footage and contact police if their cameras captured anything that might be of interest to the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Third District Investigative Section at (240) 773-6870, police said.