On Saturday about 3:30 p.m., police responded to the same block on reports of gunshots. They found several homes, businesses and vehicles with bullet holes, police said. No one was found injured at the scene, they said.
Detectives said they believe the shootings are related. They said they have asked residents and business owners in the neighborhood to review their surveillance camera footage and contact police if their cameras captured anything that might be of interest to the investigation.
Anyone with information can contact the Third District Investigative Section at (240) 773-6870, police said.