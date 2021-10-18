The map that was proposed by the redistricting committee was the map with the least changes, with only three boundary changes between Districts 1 and 2; Districts 3 and 4; and Districts 6 and 7. The new map Davis presented included more changes affecting all nine districts. .
Davis said in the meeting that the new plan better achieved redistricting goals, such as keeping cities that had previously been divided between districts into one, but others on the council were concerned about the last-minute changes without any community input.
“It’s a huge change and it’s not reflective of the transparent process that we went through,” Council member Monique Anderson-Walker (D-District 8) said in Thursday’s meeting.
The council voted 6 to 4 to accept Davis’s map over the one presented by the redistricting commission. Anderson-Walker along with Council members Tom Dernoga (D-District 1), Dannielle Glaros (D-District 3) and Jolene Ivey (D-District 5) voted against the plan.
“I am so horrified that this is the path that this council has taken, it’s hard for me to imagine that any of us would truly think it’s a good idea to stop discussion on a map that has been in the works, and that a huge change has been presented to us at the last minute,” Ivey said.
Davis, along with Chair Calvin Hawkins II (D-At-Large), Vice Chair Deni Taveras (D-District 2), Mel Franklin (D-At-Large), Todd Turner (D-District 4) and Sydney Harrison (D-District 9) voted in support of the changes.
The map will be introduced at a meeting Tuesday morning, although there will be no public hearing on the matter. A public hearing will be scheduled for sometime in November.
The new map includes changes such as moving all of College Park, including the University of Maryland, into District 1. The city had previously been split between Districts 1 and 3. Other changes include moving all of Greenbelt into District 3; moving Joint Base Andrews from District 8 to District 9; and moving South Laurel to District 4. Other portions of the county will also be affected by the new district map.
Another concern some officials and community members expressed about the map was the impact it could have on those running for council seats in 2022. To qualify, the county charter requires candidates to live within the district they wish to run in for at least a year before the primary, which is scheduled for June 28.
Some of the changes to the map could affect candidates who have started running. For example, Krystal Oriadha, who lost the election three years ago in District 7 by only 31 votes, would be moved into District 5.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan wants to make $150 million investment in policing, criticizes efforts to defund
Other community leaders and residents affected by the new map are concerned about being divided into different districts, and voiced criticism for the quick change, which they say did not include the public.
On Monday afternoon, a group of about 85 officials and residents gathered outside the new College Park City Hall Plaza to protest the new map.
College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn said he and the College Park Council were planning to send a letter to the county council urging members not to move forward with the proposed map.
“People ask me, why is this so important? Why does it matter, if we’re in this district or that district?” Wojahn said. “It’s so important, because the people that we work with on the county council level, they represent us, and they are accountable to us, and the decisions that they make affect our lives on a daily basis.”