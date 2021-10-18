The 5th district, represented by Rep. Bob Good (R), currently stretches from the North Carolina border to as far north as Warrenton, flirting with Northern Virginia while anchored in Southside. To make the district more compact, the proposed map only takes the 5th district as far north as Fluvanna County. But the 5th would also stretch eastward to into the Richmond suburbs, picking up southern parts of Henrico County and the western half of Chesterfield County that are now represented by Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th. Northern parts of Henrico would also be in the 1st district.