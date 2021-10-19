Kevin never liked the Fourth of July because, for him, it is hard to tell the difference between fireworks and gunshots. In high school, he always spent the holiday with a girl, far from the popping sounds that filled his neighborhood streets. As he grew older, he liked to be at his family’s house. Last year, he wanted to see Davon and his mom, Crystal McNeal — who, at that point, had become family. But Crystal had arranged to spend the day at an anti-violence cookout near Cedar Street SE, which is in a section of Anacostia with a history of high crime rates. Kevin decided to make different plans.