Despite the hurdles, Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), the District’s nonvoting delegate in the House, struck an optimistic note Tuesday, saying that “with Democrats controlling the White House, House and Senate, we have the best opportunity in over a decade to enact a spending bill with no anti-democratic riders.” The House passed the appropriations package in July that did not include the two riders. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), a supporter of D.C. autonomy, chairs the subcommittee overseeing D.C. appropriations and said earlier this year he would advocate for removing the riders in the Senate.