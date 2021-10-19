“To me, it’s not an option that this ends,” said Grace Rivera-Oven, co-founder of the Upcounty Consolidation Hub. A Germantown resident, she stopped most of her consulting work when the pandemic hit to help distribute food at the emptied galleries of the BlackRock Center for the Arts. Her group went from providing meals for 23 households to 1,200, the vast majority of which have young children. Last November, the county asked if she could help replicate what she had done in Germantown at seven other locations across the county. She agreed.