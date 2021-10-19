In a recent county government report obtained by The Washington Post, officials from the fire department said the mandate could lead to the loss of 100 uniformed employees and 100 volunteer service providers, causing a disruption to services that would be “immediate and devastating.” The Department of Correction and Rehabilitation could lose 128 employees who have not been vaccinated or not disclosed their vaccination status. And the police department might have to let go of up to 283 sworn officers and 112 professional staff.