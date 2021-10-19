Under the county charter, the council is required to redraw district lines every 10 years to adjust for population. A three-person redistricting commission spent months gathering community input and using 2020 Census data to suggest a map with the fewest changes. The commission proposed a map that included only three boundary shifts between Districts 1 and 2; Districts 3 and 4; and Districts 6 and 7.
Then, last Thursday, Davis proposed an alternative map that included more changes, such as moving all of College Park into District 1, and moving Joint Base Andrews from District 8 to District 9. Davis said the new map would better achieve redistricting goals — such as placing cities that were previously divided between two districts into one, and better represent minority communities, especially Latinos.
On Tuesday morning, the council voted to accept Davis’s map with the small amendments put forward by Franklin to keep the University of Maryland in District 3 rather than moving all of College Park, including the university, into District 1.
Other changes in the amendment to adjust for population include keeping South Laurel in District 1 and keeping Greenbelt in District 4, rather than adding the cities to Districts 4 and 3, as Davis’s map originally proposed.
A public hearing will be held Nov. 16 to get community feedback on the proposed map. The council will then decide to either accept the alternative map proposed Tuesday or move forward with the redistricting commission’s map with the fewest changes.
The redistricting process has been far from smooth. Davis’s proposed map divided the council and sparked criticism from community leaders who said they felt left out of the conversation when the council introduced last-minute significant changes without community input.
“I am so horrified that this is the path that this council has taken,” council member Jolene Ivey (D-District 5) said at last Thursday’s meeting. “It’s hard for me to imagine that any of us would truly think it’s a good idea to stop discussion on a map that has been in the works, and that a huge change has been presented to us at the last minute.”
The council voted 6 to 4 to accept Davis’s map on Thursday, and voted along the same lines Tuesday to accept the amended version as an alternative. Ivey along with council members Thomas E. Dernoga (D-District 1), Dannielle M. Glaros (D-District 3) and Monique Anderson-Walker (D-District 8) voted against the plan.
Chair Calvin S. Hawkins II (D-At-Large), Vice Chair Deni Taveras (D-District 2), Todd M. Turner (D-District 4) and Sydney J. Harrison (D-District 9) joined Davis and Franklin in support of the changes. Rodney C. Streeter (D-District 7) was absent from the vote.
Some officials and community members also expressed concern about the impact these new maps could have on those looking to run for council seats in 2022. The county charter requires candidates to live within the district in which they wish to run for at least a year before the primary, which is scheduled for June 28.
Some of the changes to the map could affect candidates who have already started their campaigns. For example, Krystal Oriadha, who lost by only 31 votes in District 7 three years ago and was planning to run again in 2022, would be moved into District 5 with the new maps.
Following Thursday’s meeting, community leaders, officials and residents flooded some of the commissioners’ inboxes with complaints about the process. On Monday afternoon, about 85 people gathered outside College Park City Hall plaza to protest Davis’s map, saying there had been a lack of transparency in the process and the new map would divide their preexisting communities.
But Franklin, who went through the last redistricting process in 2011, said in Tuesday’s meeting that this year’s process has been more transparent than it has been in the past. He emphasized that the decision made Tuesday was not binding, and the council did not plan to adopt the map without getting community feedback during next month’s public hearing.
“Your opportunity for public input doesn’t end today,” Franklin said. “We are following the process set forth in the charter.”