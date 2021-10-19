The council agreed Tuesday to postpone the decision until after another public discussion can be convened about the name. Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5), an alumnus of the school, asked whether simply Jackson would be a better name than Jackson Reed, suggesting that the first African American woman to have a D.C. public high school named for her should not have to share the name with a man. Others debated whether “Jackson Reed” ought to be hyphenated.