The Naval Support Activity facility in Bethesda was placed on lockdown. Officials said there is no indication of an active shooter.
“We have an active bomb threat under investigation,” said Jeremy Brooks, a spokesman for Naval Support Activity Bethesda.
Officials at the hospital on the facility said just before 10 a.m. that patient appointments have been canceled as the investigation continues.
Shiera Goff, a spokesman for the police department in surrounding Montgomery County, said officers are helping direct traffic outside the installation, but they are not directly assisting with the investigation inside.