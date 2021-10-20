Officials said they’re investigating a possible bomb threat Wednesday morning at the Bethesda military installation that houses Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and other facilities.

Authorities said they received a call just before 9 a.m. from “an anonymous source stating there is a bomb at or near Building 10,” according to a Twitter alert.

The Naval Support Activity facility in Bethesda was placed on lockdown. Officials said there is no indication of an active shooter.

“We have an active bomb threat under investigation,” said Jeremy Brooks, a spokesman for Naval Support Activity Bethesda.

Officials at the hospital on the facility said just before 10 a.m. that patient appointments have been canceled as the investigation continues.

Shiera Goff, a spokesman for the police department in surrounding Montgomery County, said officers are helping direct traffic outside the installation, but they are not directly assisting with the investigation inside.