Attempts to reach Holly were unsuccessful.
Officials at the Prince George’s County’s Department of the Environment, which has taken over the investigation into how the three zebras escaped and one died, didn’t immediately return calls and emails. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources referred inquiries to the county. Maryland’s Natural Resources Police are handling the investigation on the snare trap, which is illegal in the state.
Earlier this week, county officials said the other two zebras remain on the loose.
The zebras’ saga started Aug. 31 when they escaped from Holly’s farm. Many area residents reported sighting them and took to social media to post photos, videos and updates on where they’d been spotted.
The county had been leaving it primarily to Holly’s caretakers to capture the zebras and said the best way to do that was to lure them with feed and hay to a field near Holly’s property and gradually put up fencing to try to enclose the animals. The county’s animal service’s chief had said it would take time and that the zebras could easily be spooked.
But last week, the county disclosed that one of the zebras had died after it was caught Sept. 16 in a snare trap on private property that’s owned by the Girl Scouts and sits next to Holly’s land. Maryland’s Natural Resources Police said a private individual affiliated with the Girl Scouts called in a report of a dead animal, and when officers arrived, they found one of the zebra’s hind legs caught in a snare.
County officials said Tuesday that they were continuing to try to lure the other two zebras into a feeding area in hopes of catching them and returning them safely to their property.
Holly has a long history of being in the exotic animal business. He’s had a slew of animals at his properties in Florida and the one in suburban Maryland, including bison, kangaroos, zebras, camels and spider monkeys.
According to the USDA, which is responsible for licensing and inspection of animals, Holly has a breeder’s license for his facility in Maryland. Richard Bell, a spokesman for the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (AAPHIS), said Holly does “have the appropriate license for the zebras.”