The Washington Post later published a story about a document that identified McDuffie’s cousin as the chief executive of a business that would receive $3 million in the gambling contract. McDuffie’s cousin said he was not involved with the business, and the company in question later said his name was included in error. McDuffie said at the time he had no knowledge of the alleged connection and that he cast his vote to award the contract with the best interests of D.C. and its residents in mind.