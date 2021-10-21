One district, in the eastern part of Montgomery bordering Prince George’s County, has a Black plurality; and another, containing parts of Wheaton and Aspen Hill, has a Hispanic plurality. Potomac, Bethesda and Chevy Chase compose one district — the only one with a White majority — and the municipalities of Gaithersburg and Rockville form another. Takoma Park and Silver Spring are carved out of the existing District 5 and grouped with north Bethesda, and the remaining two districts divide the northern parts of the county along the border between Clarksburg and Damascus. The current District 1, which stretches from Poolesville to Bethesda, is split apart.