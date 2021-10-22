Reeves’s platform taps into the some of the same issues that have riled up the GOP base during the state’s gubernatorial race. He warns that the “left is infecting our schools with anti-American ideals like Critical Race Theory” and puts “election integrity” at the top of his platform. Reeves said he did not believe voter fraud was a problem in Virginia affecting the election but said he could not say for sure at the federal level because he did not know. In Congress, he said, he would push for policies such as voter ID while opposing bills such as the John Lewis Voting Rights Act supported by Democrats.