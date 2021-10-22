In a campaign ad released Friday, Reeves noted his A+ rating from the National Rifle Association, slammed Democrats for “reckless spending and assaults on police,” and accused Spanberger of “enabling all of it, doing nothing.” (A spokesman for Spanberger declined to comment.)
“I believe the hard-working people of the 7th District deserve to be represented by someone who will stand up for their interests and not the interests of Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and the tax and spend, cancel culture that is poisoning our education system and destroying our economy,” he said in a statement.
The 7th District race has proved highly competitive in recent election cycles, after Spanberger flipped the district blue in 2018 and won reelection by less than two percentage points last year. But its contours in the 2022 election are up in the air. The bipartisan Virginia Redistricting Commission has struggled to agree on a new congressional map and is on the brink of giving up completely, which would leave the state Supreme Court in charge of drawing a new map.
Republicans, in any case, have been energized since 2018 to try to turn the seat red again, as national GOP groups have spent millions of dollars targeting Spanberger. And this year’s field of GOP candidates seeking to unseat her is growing.
Contenders for the GOP nomination include Taylor Keeney, former press secretary to Virginia’s last Republican governor, Robert F. McDonnell; Tina Ramirez, an international religious freedom advocate and small business owner, who unsuccessfully sought the nomination last year; Derrick Anderson, a former Army Green Beret who fought in Afghanistan; and two candidates who only recently moved to Virginia: John Castorani, also a military veteran, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in a Republican primary in Alabama last year, and Gary Barve, an immigration hard-liner, who last year unsuccessfully ran for city council in Santa Clara, Calif.
Reeves said in an interview that what distinguishes him is a track record in the state Senate, citing his work on veterans’ issues, foster-care overhaul and rural issues such as broadband access that he said he wanted to continue in Washington. He argued that he would be best suited to take on Spanberger in 2022, after having defeated a 28-year incumbent Democrat Edd Houck by a razor-thin margin in 2011 and besting Democrat Amy Laufer in 2019 in a tight race.
“I have a proven track record of winning in a Democrat district, running against a female Democrat, and I think we’ve done a lot of good bipartisan things and work for the people in my community,” he said.
Reeves’s platform taps into the some of the same issues that have riled up the GOP base during the state’s gubernatorial race. He warns that the “left is infecting our schools with anti-American ideals like Critical Race Theory” and puts “election integrity” at the top of his platform. Reeves said he did not believe voter fraud was a problem in Virginia affecting the 2020 presidenetial election but said he could not say for sure at the federal level because he did not know. In Congress, he said, he would push for policies such as requiring voter ID while opposing bills such as the John Lewis Voting Rights Act supported by Democrats.
So far, no Democrats have filed to run in a primary against Spanberger, who has more than $2.4 million on hand.
Of the GOP contenders, Ramirez leads the field in fundraising, having pulled in a total of $343,742 with $249,541 on hand. Keeney has raised just over $160,000 with $102,303 on hand, and Castorani has raised $263,812 with roughly $48,000 on hand. Barve has no cash on hand, having raised about $10,000. Anderson, having entered the race only recently, did not file a campaign finance report this quarter.