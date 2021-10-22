If your initial coronavirus vaccine was made by either Pfizer or Moderna, you are eligible for a booster if you are 65 or older. Younger recipients of those two vaccines — meaning anyone age 18 and up — are eligible for boosters if they are at higher risk because of their job (such as health-care workers), their residence (such as those living in nursing homes, jails or homeless shelters), or their medical conditions. The list of medical conditions that put someone at higher risk of a severe case of the coronavirus and thus qualify them for a booster is long. Tens of millions of Americans qualify. Conditions include depression, being overweight, pregnancy, heart disease, cancer and many more. You can see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s full list here.